Recovery operation launched after car went into River Bure
- Published
Emergency services mounted a recovery operation after a car went into a river.
Norfolk Police, the coastguard, fire and ambulance services attended the scene at the River Bure in Great Yarmouth at 08:47 BST.
A cordon was in place and the owner of the car has been accounted for, police said.
The circumstances of how the car came to be in the water "remain unexplained", the force added.
Inquiries are ongoing and a crane was brought in to remove the car from the river.
No one was in the car when it was lifted out of the river.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.