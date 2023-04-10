Stiffkey Marshes: Two people and their dog cut off by tide rescued
Two people and their dog were rescued by lifeboat crews after they got cut off by the tide at beauty spot.
Crews from RNLI Wells Lifeboat Station were called out to Stiffkey Marshes in Norfolk on Saturday at about 20:15 BST after the pair could not get back across the creek to the shore.
They were ferried back from the salt marshes on the inshore lifeboat.
Wells Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, urged people to be aware of the tide times when on the marshes.
Mr Hardy added: "Always allow sufficient time to return back across the creeks to the safety of the foreshore, well before the incoming tide starts to flood into the channels and creeks."
He also urged people to carry a fully charged, working mobile phone in a waterproof pouch or case, and to notify family or friends of plans.