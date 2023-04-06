Man charged with multiple rapes across Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Cheshire
- Published
A man has been charged with multiple rapes and sexual offences across three counties in England.
Johnathan Hutton, 39, of Campus Way, Lincoln, is accused of committing the offences in Norfolk, Cheshire and Lincolnshire.
The charges relate to a series of alleged incidents, reported by four victims, from 2003 to the most recent dating from February.
Mr Hutton was charged with eight counts of rape and two of sexual assault.
He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, Norfolk Police said.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on 2 May.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.