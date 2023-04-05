King's Lynn: Emergency services at 'serious' crash at roundabout
- Published
Police have been called to the scene of a "serious" crash at a busy junction.
Two cars crashed at Hardwick roundabout at King's Lynn at about 14:35 BST, Norfolk Police said.
Officers, as well as fire and ambulance crews, have all been at the site off the A47 dual carriageway south of the town.
The roundabout was closed, causing tailbacks on the A149, A47 and A10 into King's Lynn. Police urged motorists to keep away from the area.
