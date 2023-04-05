Norfolk A47: Motorcyclist stopped at 136mph
Two motorcyclists have been caught speeding on a Norfolk road, with one being clocked at 136mph (219km/h).
An officer doing speed checks with the roads policing unit stopped the rider on the 70mph-limit (112km/h) A47 at Dereham on Tuesday evening.
They also stopped another speeding bike and said they were "lost for words".
Five other drivers had been caught speeding on the A47 at the weekend, with one doing 128mph (205km/h).
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the two motorcyclists had also been reported.
Earlier in the day, the same unit stopped another rider of a motorcycle doing 111mph (179km/h) on the A14 near Ipswich in Suffolk.
