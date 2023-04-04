Man who stole £18k of champagne and spirits across five counties jailed
A man who stole £18,000 worth of Champagne and spirits from supermarkets across five counties has been jailed.
Laurentiu Stroe, 23, of HMP Chelmsford, was arrested by Essex Police over six high-value thefts in February.
He was part of an organised group stealing alcohol from supermarkets in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent and Hertfordshire, said Norfolk Police .
He was jailed for eight months at Basildon Magistrates' Court on March 30.
While on remand awaiting sentence for the six thefts he admitted a further 15 offences.
Officers said the group filled trolleys with bottles, de-tagged them in quiet aisles and made multiple trips to conceal and carry them out.
