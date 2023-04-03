Norfolk A47: Five speeders stopped at speeds of to 128mph
- Published
Five drivers were caught speeding on a Norfolk road at the weekend, with one being clocked at 128mph (206km/h).
An officer on their first patrol with the roads policing unit stopped the 128mph motorist on the 70mph-limit (112km/h) A47 at Swaffham on Saturday.
Four other drivers were stopped at speeds ranging from 90mph (145km/h) and 108mph (174km/h) on the road at Dereham on Sunday.
Norfolk Police said all drivers had been reported.
