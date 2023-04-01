Mundesley: Warning to avoid beach after raw sewage spill
People are being warned to stay away from part of a beach in Norfolk following a raw sewage spill.
North Norfolk District Council said the area near the lifeboat station in Mundesley should be avoided while risk assessments were made.
The area was cordoned off last month following a leak at the nearby Anglian Water pumping station.
The company previously said it took its environmental responsibility "incredibly seriously".
In 2021, a section of beach and clifftop, about a mile (1.6km) further north in Mundesley towards Cromer, was closed following a cliff fall.
