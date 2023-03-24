Gorleston homeless man guilty of murdering woman, 83, who took him in
A homeless man has been found guilty of murdering an elderly woman who took him into her home.
Allan Scott, 42, killed Patricia Holland, 83, after she asked him to leave her house in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk in July 2021.
He then burned her body on a bonfire in her back garden, Norfolk Police said.
Scott, of HMP Norwich, was found guilty of murder and previously admitted preventing lawful burial. He is due to be sentenced in May.
Scott had lodged with Mrs Holland since August 2020 after they met while he was homeless and selling his paintings outside a shop on the High Street in Gorleston, police said.
The force said officers were called to Mrs Holland's address after she turned up at her neighbours in a "distressed state" at about 21:20 BST on Saturday, 24 July.
Scott had become abusive towards Mrs Holland and she told police she wanted him to leave the address.
Scott eventually agreed to leave and police left at about 22:00.
The force said CCTV showed he returned to the address 17 minutes later.
The following day, Mrs Holland's daughter went to the address and noticed what looked like blood on the door.
Police were called and a missing person's investigation began, before Scott was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.
Witnesses said they saw a "large bonfire" in the back garden overnight on Sunday and a forensic team were called to the address.
"A large number of bone fragments were recovered from the fire which were identified to be human remains," police said.
"Furthermore a chain-linked bracelet and two rings, identified by Patricia's family as likely to belong to her, had also been recovered from the debris."
Senior investigating officer, Chris Burgess, described it as a "truly shocking crime".
"A vulnerable, well-liked elderly woman was murdered in her home by a man she had taken sympathy on and provided shelter to," he said.
"The callous act of then burning her body on a fire in the back garden is inexcusable.
"Patricia was well-known in the community in Gorleston. She was a regular churchgoer and a familiar face to many at local cafes and the local food bank she attended."
Following his trial at Norwich Crown Court, Scott is due to be sentenced there on 26 May.
