Norfolk: 'Best display' of Northern lights captured over county
Images of "arguably the best display" of the northern lights over Norfolk have been captured.
Photographer Gary Pearson, who took photos of the aurora borealis between 00:30 and 04:00 GMT from Thornham, Titchwell and Hunstanton, said it was an "extremely vibrant showing".
It was "clearly visible to the naked eye", he said.
Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley tweeted that it was a "spectacular display".
"[It is] arguably the best display I've seen by eye this far south (52.5°N)," he said.
He added that the clouds had cleared in the south of the county after 23:00 and "it was essentially visible from that point onwards" and that while he took his photographs in some local fields, he "could still see the individual pillars, even in the housing estates with streetlights on".
Wait patiently all evening for the frontal wave to clear 🌧️, leaving a spectacular display of the aurora here in south Norfolk - arguably the best display I've seen by eye this far south (52.5°N) #AuroraBorealis #northernlights pic.twitter.com/5yKJMhPJeB— Dan Holley (@danholley_) March 24, 2023
The natural phenomenon is created by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, sending charged particles towards the Earth which interact with our atmosphere - with visibility its strongest in the Arctic Circle.
Forecaster Chris Bell said the aurora was "spectacular" from his vantage point in Foxley, near Dereham, and was "one of the brightest displays I've seen here".
Spectacular aurora tonight over the UK...these from Foxley, Norfolk. The first is straight out of the camera (iso 3200, 5 seconds, f1.8), the second is edited to show more what it looked like to the naked eye...one of the brightest displays I've seen here. pic.twitter.com/LhHMjzPiKa— Chris Bell (@stormbell) March 24, 2023