Blofield fatal crash: Daniel Leathers' family pays tribute
The family of a 20-year-old man who died in a road crash said that "all he wanted in life was to help others".
Daniel Leathers died following a two-vehicle accident on the A47 in Blofield, near Norwich, on 1 December.
Police said he was turning right when his Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction.
He died in hospital two days later, while the driver of the Range Rover suffered minor injuries.
Mr Leathers was in the final year of an engineering apprenticeship and, in a statement issued via Norfolk Police, his family said "this last year he had lived his best life, watching his beloved Leeds United, spending time with his family, clubbing, meeting up with friends for a drink, attending festivals and just having fun".
They said Daniel was an organ donor and that it brought them "great comfort" to know he was able to help others after his death.
"We will miss his laughter, his sense of humour and his love every day," they added.
