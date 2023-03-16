Hemsby erosion: Operation sees cliff edge home pulled inland
A clifftop homeowner says it is a "miracle" his home has been moved 2m (6.6ft) inland preventing it from being demolished.
Erosion on the coastline at Hemsby, Norfolk, has destroyed homes and washed away part of an access road.
Attempts to move Lance Martin's home failed on Wednesday but he said he hoped the move would buy him some time.
"It has been absolutely fantastic and we've achieved what we needed to," he said.
The coastal stretch at The Marrams has been battered by storm surges and spring tides during the course of the last 14 days.
A 2,000-tonne consignment of granite has begun to arrive, which will be installed as a revetment defence on the shoreline.
Demolition work by Great Yarmouth Borough Council is taking place on the north side of Hemsby Gap, a break in the dunes used by lifeboat crews to access the beach.
One more home on the clifftop has been demolished following the three homes torn down at the weekend, with another due for demolition on Friday.
Mr Martin, whose home is on the south side of the gap, said: "The impossible has been done, now it's just possible that had to be done. It's just a miracle."
He hoped to move his home further inland once some land can be cleared, but said he believed it would take "about 5 years" before it is habitable again.
James Wilson, head of environment and sustainability at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the house had been moved "some significant distance".
"There's more to go and we're continuing to monitor the situation but he's moved it away from imminent danger," he said.
Timeline of events
- The beach at Hemsby was closed off on 25 February because of significant erosion
- At-risk homes were evacuated on Friday amid fears properties could fall into the sea
- High tide hit at about 21:00 GMT on Friday, toppling a playhouse and shed over the cliff
- The first of three homes on The Marrams, north of Hemsby gap, was demolished on Saturday
- Two more homes north of the gap were demolished on Sunday
- Another two homes said to be in danger were evacuated on Monday
- About 2,000 tonnes of granite is expected to be added to the beach this week
