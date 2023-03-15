East Tuddenham: Arrest as motorcyclist dies in A47 crash
A van driver has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk.
The crash, which happened at about 08:30 GMT near East Tuddenham, involved a black Iveco van and a red Yamaha motorbike in the Dereham-bound lane.
The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, died at the scene.
A man in his 30s, who was driving the van, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He remains in custody.
Police are asking for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving before the crash to come forward.
