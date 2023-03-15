Lioness Lauren Hemp hails North Walsham hometown mural
An England football star said a huge mural painted in her honour in her Norfolk hometown was "awesome".
An image of Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp, who helped England win the Women's Euros last year, was put on the side of Cafe Kitale in North Walsham.
The painting, which stands about 7m (22.9ft high), was created by street artist Mr Meana.
Robert Scammell from the cafe, who came up with the idea, said he heard from her parents that she "approves".
Hemp began her career at Norwich City before joining Bristol City at the age of 16.
The four-time PFA Women's Young Player of the Year signed for Manchester City in May 2018.
Mr Scammell said he and a friend were driving to Ukraine with 112 generators when they discussed the England star and how she should have a mural created for her in the town.
They contacted the friend's cousin, Mr Meana, to see if it could be done.
After it was painted on the St Nicholas Court cafe in nine hours over the weekend, her parents visited the finished work and sent a picture to the footballer, who was on her way to a match in Brighton.
"She responded 'awesome'," Mr Scammell said, and has since put the picture on her Instagram account, saying it was 'mad'."
The cafe owner said her parents told him that she "doesn't realise what she has achieved".
"It's the first time an [international] cup has come back to this country in 56 years," he said.
"But she finds it overwhelming and doesn't think she deserves anything.
"So she's a bit embarrassed, but she approves."
He added that as it was painted by a street artist, they did not say anything about it before it was completed, but he now has an architect talking to North Norfolk District Council about what it needs from the cafe.
"But it's the same council that had one done by Banksy in their area and he didn't ask for planning permission," Mr Scammell said. "And they haven't taken it down or prosecuted him."
The council has been contacted for comment.
