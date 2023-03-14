HMP Norwich: Bradley Derosa died ahead of early release decision
A prisoner died of terminal cancer while an appeal for early release on compassionate grounds was still being considered, a coroner heard.
Bradley Derosa, 51, absconded from HMP Norwich in March 2022 after "struggling to accept his diagnosis".
He was arrested in a London hospital, where his worsening condition was being treated.
Norfolk assistant coroner, Johanna Thompson, said Mr Derosa wanted to be closer to his family before his death.
Mr Derosa, a father-of-four, was jailed for five years in January 2021 after admitting drugs offences and was placed in HMP Norwich, a category D open unit, in July 2021.
He had an existing gastric reflux disease, the inquest heard, but complained of indigestion and abdominal pain in January 2022. A month later, his symptoms worsened and his GP service said he had lost three stone without a change of appetite.
On 15 March, he complained of difficulty swallowing and was admitted to the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital.
The inquest heard Mr Derosa was diagnosed with malignant stomach cancer on 25 March, which a consultant said was "complex in terms of treatment options" and offered a poor prognosis.
Mr Derosa and his family had requested a second opinion and a transferral to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford to be closer to his family in Essex.
He absconded while in hospital in Norfolk and later attended the emergency department at Guy's Hospital in Southwark, with his custodial care transferred to HMP Wandsworth while he was in the capital.
A paperwork application to secure his early release on compassionate grounds was started on 5 May, according to a report from HM Prison and Probation Service.
He died at Guy's on 26 May - before a decision was reached.
In a statement read to the coroner, the deputy governor of Wandsworth prison, Robert Cunningham, said he had "made recommendations" that paperwork would be completed more quickly for inmates who have a prognosis of six months.
Ms Thompson acknowledged that improvements were being made to risk assessments regarding terminally ill prisoners, but said there was "no evidence the measure would not have altered the outcome".
The coroner concluded Mr Derosa died of natural causes and offered her condolences to his family.
