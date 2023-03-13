Hemsby: Two further homes emptied amid collapse fears
A clean-up operation is under way to remove debris from three homes demolished amid fears they would fall into the sea in Norfolk.
The owners of two further homes in Hemsby have been served Section 77 notices which state their properties are at risk from coastal erosion and urged them to collect their belongings.
Owners began leaving chalets in The Marrams on Friday due to high tides.
Since then, three homes and several outbuildings have been lost.
On Monday, demolition crews were at work clearing away debris from what had previously been people's homes.
Lorna Bevan, founder of the Save Hemsby Coastline, said she was "livid".
"This could have been averted, there was no need for this to have happened this weekend," she said.
"We could have at least another 20m (60ft) of beach here had people listened and had the government stepped in."
Hemsby Lifeboat coxswain Daniel Hurd said on Monday: "We are going to carry on helping the community affected.
"There's nothing worse than losing your home. My crew has been absolutely amazing, everybody has pulled together this weekend."
About 1,900 tonnes of granite was expected to arrive on Wednesday, with Great Yarmouth Borough Council saying it was looking to protect the cliff with rock defences to protect road access to a number of other properties.
Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth, is home to about 3,000 people and was once home to a Pontins holiday camp.
Seven bungalows along The Marrams had to be demolished when sandy cliffs washed away in March 2018 and, in December 2013, "the worst storm surge in 60 years", destroyed seven homes.
