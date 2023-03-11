Hemsby: Cliff-top homes due to be demolished as collapse risk grows

Watch: Shed topples as Hemsby cliff collapses at high tide

By Katy Lewis & Martin Barber
BBC News, East

Three homes close to the cliff edge in Norfolk are due to be demolished as high tides cut into sandy cliffs.

A number of residents have left their wooden homes in The Marrams in Hemsby, some of which are within 1m (3.2ft) of the edge and are at risk of collapse.

Some outbuildings have already succumbed as high tide hit at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.

The next high tide is due at about 09:30.

Jon Ironmonger/BBC
One at risk house is now a metre from the cliff face

Emergency services are working with officers from Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Jon Ironmonger/BBC
Three homes are likely to be demolished on Saturday

Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth, is home to about 3,000 people and was once home to a Pontins holiday camp.

The coastline has been hit by severe erosion in recent weeks and the beach has been closed since 25 February. This week's punishing weather conditions and high tides left at least three homes in immediate danger.

Jon Ironmonger/BBC
The only access road to properties on the Marrams has been cordoned off and is expected to collapse

High spring tides were forecast for a 48-hour period with easterly winds were expected to reach 35mph (56km/h) and waves continued to carve away at the coastline on Friday evening.

Jon Ironmonger/BBC
Waves carved away at the coastline during Friday evening's high tide

Earlier in the day, fire crews knocked on doors and urged anybody still in the affected properties to leave their homes.

As it happened: Cliff-top homes collapse fear

As the sea rose, a shed and a playhouse toppled over the cliff.

Hemsby Independent Lifeboat crew rescued two chickens that were still in a shed at one of the at-risk properties.

The tin outhouse next to it was already hanging over the edge.

Jon Ironmonger/BBC
A water main pipe that was buried in the ground has been exposed
Jon Ironmonger/BBC
Hemsby Independent Lifeboat crew rescued two chickens at one of the at risk properties

Seven bungalows along The Marrams had to be demolished when sandy cliffs washed away in March 2018 and, in December 2013, "the worst storm surge in 60 years", destroyed seven homes.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.