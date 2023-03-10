First sections of Great Yarmouth bridge arrive by sea

Crowds gathered on Gorleston Pier to see the two bridge sections arrive by sea

Two giant lifting spans for a town's new £120m bridge have arrived by sea.

Herring Bridge will be Great Yarmouth's third crossing, linking the port area of the Norfolk town with the A47.

The lifting spans arrived from Belgium and Norfolk county councillor Graham Plant said they will be installed in two weeks' time.

Last month, a World War Two bomb was dredged from the river during construction work before it exploded while attempts were made to defuse it.

The bridge will be the town's third river crossing

The bridge's two spans will be installed during a 72-hour window, with the River Yare blocked during this time.

It has been named the Herring Bridge, following a public vote.

