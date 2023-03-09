Downham Market: Father and son found guilty of 'brutal' murder
A father and son have been found guilty of a "brutal" murder of a bin lorry driver who was in a relationship with their wife and mother.
Wayne Peckham, 48, and Riley Peckham, 23, denied killing Matthew Rodwell, 39, in Downham Market, Norfolk, last year.
The defendants acted "like a pack of animals" when they attacked Mr Rodwell, police said.
The pair, of Manby Close in Hilgay, Norfolk, will be sentenced on 13 April at Norwich Crown Court.
Mr Rodwell died from compression to the neck, which may have been caused by strangulation, and some of the injuries may have also been inflicted with a screwdriver, their trial heard.
Norfolk Police said Mr Rodwell made a 999 call when the pair forced their way into his new partner's home on 23 January 2022.
He was heard urging police to hurry before Riley Peckham could be heard shouting "you are going to die", the force said.
Mr Rodwell and Riley Peckham fought upstairs, and when the victim ended up at the bottom of the stairs Wayne Peckham attacked him while he laid unconscious.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the investigation, after the pair were arrested, found they had threatened Mr Rodwell several times during his relationship.
Det Insp Chris Burgess, from Norfolk Police, said: "This was a harrowing and brutal murder and I know some of the evidence given in court, especially the 999 call, has been difficult to listen to.
"In this call we hear the final frightening moments of Matthew's life - a life taken by the actions of two men overcome with jealousy and rage, acting like a pack of animals."