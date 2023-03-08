Teen who died in crash near Norwich was precious gift - family
The family of a teenager who died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree said he was "the most treasured gift of a child".
Charles Bennington, 17, died at Hemblington, near Norwich.
Norfolk Police said the crash happened on Pedham Road, near Blofield Heath, between 20:45 GMT on 28 February and 08:00 on 1 March.
"Although only 17, he inspired love, kindness and respect to all, living life to the full," his family said.
"Charles loved working for HG Wells Intervention Oil Services undertaking his apprenticeship role with a real zest of inspiration and achievement.
"He was a dear friend to many and loved by all who knew him. Charles will be very sadly missed but always remembered with love and fun."
