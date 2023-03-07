Norwich's The Halls could shut unless £2.8m repairs done
The walls and roof of a historic city centre venue could face "complete failure" unless £2.8m is spent on repairs, according to a report.
A survey found that urgent works need to be carried out on St Andrew's and Blackfriars' Halls in Norwich within 24 months or they could face closure.
The Halls complex regularly hosts events including concerts and weddings.
Norwich City Council, which owns the building, said it could not comment ahead of a Wednesday's cabinet meeting.
The complex dates from the 14th Century, has a capacity for about 1,000 people and hosts popular events including concerts and Norwich's annual beer festival.
The Grade I listed building is described as having a "high-beamed ceiling, beautiful stained glass windows, limestone columns and a large polished maple floor".
'Urgent'
In 2021, after receiving funding from the government, the Labour-led council announced plans for a major refurbishment of the building.
A report for councillors explained that a subsequent survey on the building identified £950,000 of repairs would need to be carried out.
An additional survey has identified that a further £1.848m of works would be needed, meaning "the expected cost of works, including contractor costs, consultant costs, NCC staff costs and 25% contingency is now £2.798m".
The council report said an "urgent health and safety risk in relation to some windows" was found and that areas were now cordoned off.
It also warned that if repairs were not completed within the next 12 to 24 months, there could be the "complete failure of external walls and roof, which in turn will lead to the closure of the buildings".
Council officers recommended that cabinet approved the funding at Wednesday's meeting.
Lucy Galvin, leader of the Green group on the council, said the report raised questions about the "upkeep of the city's heritage buildings" in the past.
She added that she backed spending the money on repairing The Halls.
"It's an incredibly beautiful, important heritage building which is in public hands. So in a way it's an investment for the city."