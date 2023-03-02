Great Yarmouth: Name revealed for town's new bridge
- Published
A town's £120m third river crossing - which saw a bomb discovered during its construction - has been named.
The name of the Herring Bridge was voted for by the public, with the crossing linking the port area of Great Yarmouth, in Norfolk, with the A47.
The lifting spans for each half of the bridge will arrive from Belgium before being craned into place on 21 March.
Last month, a WW2 bomb was dredged from the river during construction work before it exploded during an operation.
Homes within a 400m cordon were evacuated while Army bomb disposal experts dealt with the device.
No-one was hurt during the unplanned detonation.
The bridge's two spans will be installed during a 72-hour window, with the River Yare blocked during this time.
Road users have been warned to expect some disruption on the nearby stretch of the A47.
Safe viewing areas from where the public can watch will be set up on both sides of the river.
The name of the bridge has its roots in the town's fishing industry past.
The area was built on the wealth made from its bumper catches of herring.
Members of the public voted for the name, both online and at public events.
Nearly 6,000 votes were cast, with Herring Bridge receiving 2,710 votes.
Queen's Gate, Britannia Bridge, Yare Bridge and King's Bridge were the other choices respectively.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk