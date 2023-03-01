Teen found dead in car following crash in Hemblington, near Norwich
A teenage boy was found dead in a car following a crash, police said.
The driver of a blue Isuzu Trooper was travelling along Pedham Road, Hemblington, near Blofield Heath, Norwich when it hit a tree.
The fatal crash occurred between 20:45 GMT on Tuesday and 08:00 on Wednesday, according to police.
Officers attended the scene with fire and ambulance crews, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
