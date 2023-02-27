Norwich friends memorialise Covid-19 meeting spot with bench
Three friends who met up in a park during the pandemic have memorialised that time with their very own bench.
Elizabeth Groves, Annie Edmonds and Pam Grainger originally became friends through their shared love of bridge.
When the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, Ms Grainger, 82, suggested they meet at Eaton Park in Norwich.
To have the £700 bench installed, the friends had to apply to Norwich City Council. Their bid was supported by the Friends of Eaton Park.
The three friends usually met in pairs but occasionally met up as a trio.
Ms Grainger told how, during the pandemic, she celebrated her birthday with her two friends perched at either end of the park's longest bench.
The new bench which carries their names and the inscription a "lovely place to meet and chat" was installed in May 2022.
Ms Groves, who had the idea to have the bench installed, said: "We used to meet about once a week and the bench we sat on was the bench at the end because we could keep our distance - we were very aware of the restrictions."
Ms Edmonds said: "It was a bit of normality in a very abnormal time."
