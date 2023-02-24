Norwich City criticised for gambling advert sent to fans
Norwich City Football Club has been criticised after it sent fans a promotional gambling email.
James Grimes of The Big Step campaign group said it had been alerted to the email by a fan who is a recovering addict.
He said it was disappointing after the Championship club publicly announced a move away from having gambling sponsors on their shirts.
Norwich City have been contacted for comment.
The emails, seen by the BBC, offered bonuses for people who signed up for a Spreadex Sports Account and placed a minimum bet.
The Big Step campaign is calling for an end to all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football.
Mr Grimes from Downham Market, Norfolk is one of the campaigners.
He praised Norwich for making "huge progress" last year by dropping gambling sponsors from their shirts but labelled the e-mail offer "disappointing" and "inexcusable".
"We were highlighted this email by someone who is actually in recovery from gambling addiction, " he said.
"So you're sending encouragement to gamble to people whose lives have been destroyed by gambling. That's not what a football club, a good, family, community football club, like Norwich is, should be doing.
"So that's why we are advocating strongly for an end to these forms of sponsorships and partnerships in football."
