Downham Market: Murder trial told victim possibly strangled
- Published
A bin lorry driver may have been strangled to death and attacked with a screwdriver, a pathologist told jurors.
Wayne Peckham, 49, of Manby Close in Hilgay, Norfolk, is on trial accused of murdering his wife's new partner.
Matthew Rodwell, 39, died at a home in Downham Market on 23 January 2022.
Home Office pathologist Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow told court on Wednesday that Mr Rodwell died from compression to the neck, which may have been caused by strangulation.
She said some of the injuries may have also been inflicted with a screwdriver.
Mr Peckham's son, Riley Peckham, 23, of the same address, is also on trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with Mr Rodwell's murder.
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk