Care home resident Peter Seaby died with carrot in throat
A care home resident who was on a diet of soft food was found to have a piece of carrot lodged in his throat after his death, an inquest has heard.
Peter Seaby, who had Down's Syndrome, lost consciousness after a meal at The Oaks and Woodcroft in Mattishall, near Dereham, Norfolk, in May 2018.
The 63-year-old died in hospital the following day.
The hearing in Norwich is the second inquest for Mr Seaby and was agreed following a family legal challenge.
An inquest in August 2021 concluded he died of natural causes but was quashed last year at a Judicial Review amid concerns that not all factors had been considered.
The coroner's court on Monday heard Mr Seaby was the youngest of four children and for 10 years he was cared for at home by his sister Karen, following their father's death.
He had diabetes, could not read or write and was only able to speak one or two words.
'Against his will'
In a statement read in court, his brother, Mick Seaby, said a soft food diet had been recommended following a choking incident in 2015.
Mr Seaby had no teeth and the risk of choking needed to be reduced, he added.
In 2016, he was diagnosed with dementia and epilepsy.
His sister Karen said in a statement Mr Seaby was admitted to The Oaks and Woodcroft "against his will" and the family's wishes in November 2017.
The court heard adult social services had concerns over his physical health and the care he had been receiving from Karen.
Karen told the court her brother was "very distressed" at being in a care home, but when they tried to bring him home they were "forbidden" by a court injunction.
She said she was concerned the care home was not mashing his food.
Mick Seaby said he was concerned the home was not following the care plan and claimed his brother would "still be with us" if he had not gone into care.
On 21 May 2018, Mr Seaby had shepherd's pie and vegetables for his evening meal, with staff calling 111 when he began vomiting, the inquest heard.
He was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital later that night but never regained consciousness.
Pathologist Ray Lonsdale detected Alzheimer's during a post-mortem examination and a 2cm-diameter (0.78in) piece of carrot lodged in Mr Seaby's throat, the court heard.
He concluded he had died of aspiration pneumonia, an infection caused by food being breathed into the airways.
In a statement read out at the hearing, social worker Malcolm Smith said changes had been made since Mr Seaby's death.
Adult social services check the implementation of care plans and escalate any concerns, his statement added.
The inquest, due to last five days, continues.
