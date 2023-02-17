Norwich man found guilty of terror offences
A man discharged from the Army over his links to a right-wing group has been found guilty of having bomb-making manuals.
Serj Forster, 25, from Norwich, has been convicted of two offences of collecting terrorist publications.
Prosecutors said he had been involved with the far-right since he was aged about 13.
He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at a later date.
At the Old Bailey in London, Forster was found not guilty of a third offence, but he had admitted a fourth charge before his trial.
Ben Lloyd, prosecuting, said Forster had joined the Army in May 2016, but was "ultimately deemed unsuitable" after engaging in "extreme-right rhetoric".
"In the past, he described himself as being 'obsessed' with right wing culture," said Mr Lloyd.
The court heard Forster, who recently worked as a doorman, was also referred to Prevent in school, excluded from college because of his views in May 2013 and visited gun websites from February to March 2022.
The two offences he was found guilty of relate to his possession of, or downloading of, The Advanced Anarchist Arsenal and the US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook.
Mr Lloyd rejected the suggestion the defendant clicked on the documents, but did not intend to download them.
The jury took four hours to convict him of the two offences.
Before his trial he admitted to possessing an item described as an illustrated guide called DIY Sheet metal Self-Loading Pistol - Practical Scrap Metal Small Arms.
No date was set for the sentencing hearing.
