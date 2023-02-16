Framingham Earl: Railway Tavern pub car crash 'like an explosion'

A landlady had a rude awakening when a car crashed through the side of her pub just before dawn.

The Nissan Qashqai smashed through the wall of the Railway Tavern in Framingham Earl, Norfolk, at about 06:00 GMT, landlady Tracey Moore said.

"I thought it was an explosion, then I saw all the debris - then I saw the car," she said.

Ms Moore said the driver was uninjured and after a structural engineer checked the pub it was able to open as normal.

The landlady, who lives at the pub, said: "I leapt out of bed and looked out the window and saw all the debris.

"It crashed into the side of the pub so I didn't see the car until I went outside."

The car crashed into a side wall and a storage shed so there was no damage inside the pub, she said.

Ms Moore added: "The driver was out and unscathed, and a passer-by was on the phone to the emergency services.

"The main thing is that everyone's OK."

The landlady said the pub has a very large car park, so she did not expect a car to park in the actual pub.

"I always say first come first served, but actually, I'm a bit shell-shocked," she said.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a structural engineer who deemed the pub safe to open.

"Everyone is being so supportive," Ms Moore added.

"We have a fantastic community here."

Norfolk Police said they and other emergency services were called at about 06:20.

"No injuries were reported," a spokeswoman said.

"Both structural engineers and Highways England attended the incident to assess the safety of the building and surrounding area."

