Norwich's Sainsbury Centre to introduce first pay-what-you-can tickets
A museum is introducing a universal ticket allowing people to "pay if, and what, you can", in what it says is a UK first.
The Sainsbury Centre in Norwich will introduce the new system, allowing access to the entire gallery, on 12 March.
Previously visitors had to pay to see the temporary exhibitions.
Bosses at the art gallery, on the University of East Anglia campus, said it would make art more accessible.
The new system was "breaking down the traditional boundary" between the collection and temporary exhibition pricing, where entry fees were previously priced at £14, the gallery said.
Sainsbury Centre executive director Jago Cooper said: "Our ambition is to enable and encourage more people to visit and enjoy one of the most genre-defying art museums in the world.
"An open and dynamic arts landscape across the whole museum provides a better experience for everyone who visits us.
"This is just the first of several transformations the Sainsbury Centre will be undergoing in preparation for a major relaunch in April."
The new system will be introduced for the Empowering Art: Indigenous Creativity & Activism from North America's Northwest Coast exhibition, which runs 12 March-20 July.
