Norwich man discharged from army had bomb manuals, court hears
- Published
A man discharged from the army over his links to a right-wing group had terrorist guides on building explosive devices, a court heard.
S Forster, 25, from Norwich, Norfolk, faces three counts of possessing terrorist material.
Prosecutors said the material would likely be "useful" to those "committing or preparing an act of terrorism".
Mr Forster, whose full name cannot be given for legal reasons, denies the charges.
The Old Bailey heard he had joined the Army in May 2016, but was "ultimately deemed unsuitable" after engaging in "extreme-right rhetoric".
He was also referred to Prevent in school, excluded from college because of his views in May 2013 and visited gun websites from February to March 2022.
'Obsessed with right-wing culture'
Ben Lloyd, prosecuting, said: "In May 2022, he said in summary that he accepted that he had been involved with the far right since he was aged about 13.
"His interest had been in EDL and National Action (NA), which at school led to him being referred to Prevent.
"He had engaged with Prevent for about seven months. He had briefly joined the army but was discharged due to his association with National Action.
"When NA was legal, he had been involved in printing off posters for them.
"In the past, he described himself as being 'obsessed' with right wing culture."
When Mr Forster's home was searched by police in April 2022, officers found a 24-page document on his phone which "details the construction" of a number explosive devices, Mr Lloyd told the court.
They also discovered a document which included "viable instructions for the manufacture of explosive substances".
A hard copy book which "contained clear instructions for the manufacture of explosive substances", was also found.
Mr Forster has pleaded guilty to possessing an "illustrated guide" for producing a firearm.
Mr Lloyd said the defendant may argue he clicked on the documents but did not intend to download them and that he acquired the book from the internet.
"The prosecution say those suggestions are untenable," he said. "The defendant knowingly obtained and stored this material.
"It is not plausible to suggest he did not know he had the material. Even if he did there can be no reasonable excuse for possessing any of the items."
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk