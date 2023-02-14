Driver near Diss stopped at 136mph tells police he was about to do speeding course
- Published
A driver clocked at 136mph (219km/h) told officers who pulled him over that he was about to do a speed awareness course.
The man was stopped on the A140 - a road with a 70mph (112km/h) limit - near Diss, in Norfolk, on Sunday.
The Norfolk and Suffolk road policing unit tweeted about the incident saying: "The driver stated that they had just booked a speed awareness course."
He was reported and will be required to attend court, police said.
A number of people picked up on the police post on Twitter, with many saying that at almost twice the speed limit for that road, the driver was in need of an awareness course.
"Was he 'aware' that he was doing 136?" wrote one.
Another questioned whether the driver might have been "waiting for the course so he knows the speed limits?"
A third quipped the driver might have been travelling at that speed as he was late for his course.
#RCRT stopped a car travelling at 136mph this morning. The driver stated that they had just booked a Speed Awareness Course! #TrafficOffenceReport #Fatal4 #RoadSafety #713 pic.twitter.com/vLqcAyI6b3— Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 12, 2023
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk