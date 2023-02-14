North Runcton: Man admits causing death by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing death by dangerous driving after three people died in a two-vehicle crash.
The collision happened on the A47 near King's Lynn, Norfolk, at about 19:40 GMT on 15 January.
The victims, two aged in their 40s and one in their 20s, died at the scene at North Runcton.
Aurelijus Cielevicius, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and will be sentenced at a later date.
Norwich Crown Court heard officers investigating the crash near Constitution Hill roundabout found evidence of ketamine in Cielevicius's blood.
It was said this might have been administered after the crash, but the defence said there was no dispute over other drugs found in a toxicology report.
Cielevicius, of John Street, King's Lynn, was driving a black BMW X5 that crashed with a white Vauxhall Mokka.