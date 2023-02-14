Great Yarmouth stabbing: Man in court charged with murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in a seaside town.
Felizardo Jose Viera-Balde, 23, was attacked in St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 8 February and died later in nearby Wellington Road.
Junior Suleimane, 21, of Market Place in the town, was arrested in Leeds on Friday and returned to Norfolk, where he was charged.
He appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link and was remanded in custody.
Mr Suleimane, who is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place, is due to appear at the same court on 27 March.
A second man, Jaimes Santos, 43, has been charged with assisting an offender.
He has also been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court next month.
A 21-year-old man arrested in Loddon, in Norfolk, on Saturday was questioned by detectives and released on bail until 11 May.
A post-mortem examination established Mr Viera-Balde died from a single stab wound to the chest.