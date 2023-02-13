Murder charge after man killed in Great Yarmouth stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death.
Felizardo Jose Viera-Balde, 23, was attacked in St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth on 8 February and died later in nearby Wellington Road, Norfolk Police said.
Junior Suleimane, 21, was arrested in Leeds on Friday and returned to Norfolk, where he was charged.
He is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place and will appear before magistrates in Norwich, later.
A post-mortem examination established Mr Viera-Balde died from a single stab wound to the chest.
A second man arrested in Leeds on Friday night will also appear in court later.
Jaimes Santos, 43, of Nelson Road South, Great Yarmouth, is accused of assisting an offender.
A 21-year-old man arrested in Loddon, in Norfolk, on Saturday was questioned by detectives and released on bail until 11 May.