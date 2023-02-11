Three arrested after man killed in knife attack in Great Yarmouth
- Published
Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth, police have said.
A 23-year-old man was attacked in St Peter's Road on Wednesday afternoon and later found collapsed in nearby Wellington Road.
He died at the scene from his injuries, Norfolk Police said.
Two men were arrested in Leeds on Friday, a 21-year-old on suspicion of murder and a 43-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
A 21-year-old from Loddon, near Norwich, was arrested on Saturday, on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A Home Office post-mortem examination established the cause of death to be a single stab wound to the chest.
The victim's family continue to be supported by officers and reassurance patrols will continue over the weekend, police said.
Soon after the murder investigation was launched police asked people to stop sharing CCTV footage of the fatal stabbing on social media.
All cordons in the area have now been lifted.