Great Yarmouth: Huge blast after unplanned WW2 bomb detonation
A World War Two bomb found in Great Yarmouth has detonated while work was being done to defuse it, police have confirmed.
Army specialists were attempting to disarm the bomb's explosives when there was an unplanned detonation.
All Army and emergency service personnel have been accounted for, Norfolk Police said.
Work to make the bomb safe has been ongoing since it was discovered on Tuesday.
People on social media said they heard a loud bang and felt buildings shake when the bomb exploded, with some reporting feeling reverberations from the blast 15 miles away.
The device - about 1m (3.2ft) long and weighing about 250kg (39st 5lbs) - was discovered on Southtown Road by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare.
We can confirm the unexploded World War II bomb in Great Yarmouth has detonated. This was not a planned detonation & happened during slow burn work to disarm the explosives. All army & emergency service personnel are accounted for. We will bring you further info when we have it.— Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023
Specialist had built a protective sand barrier around the bomb prior to attempts to detonate it as part of safety measures.
A strict 200m (656ft) inner cordon was in place around Bollard Quay and an outer cordon of 200-400m (1,312ft) where residents were advised to evacuate was also in place.
