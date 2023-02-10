Great Yarmouth: Huge blast after unplanned WW2 bomb detonation
- Published
A World War Two bomb found in Great Yarmouth has detonated while work was being done to defuse it, police have confirmed.
Army specialists were attempting to disarm the bomb's explosives when there was an unplanned detonation.
There have been no reports of injuries among emergency services, the Army or the public, Norfolk Police said.
Work to make the bomb safe has been ongoing since it was discovered on Tuesday.
People on social media said they heard a loud bang and felt buildings shake when the bomb exploded, with some reporting feeling reverberations from the blast 15 miles away.
We can confirm the unexploded World War II bomb in Great Yarmouth has detonated. This was not a planned detonation & happened during slow burn work to disarm the explosives. All army & emergency service personnel are accounted for. We will bring you further info when we have it.— Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023
Norfolk's assistant chief constable, Nick Davison, said: "The device detonated shortly after work had started to disarm the device.
"The approach had been the safest option to disarm the device. However, it always carried a risk of unintended detonation.
"Thankfully, all personnel have been accounted for and agencies are coming together to assess damage to the river wall."
The device - about 1m (3.2ft) long and weighing about 250kg (39st 5lbs) - was discovered on Southtown Road by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare.
Specialists had built a protective sand barrier around the bomb prior to attempts to detonate it, as part of safety measures.
A strict 200m (656ft) inner cordon was put in place around Bollard Quay and an outer cordon of 200-400m (1,312ft) was also put in place by police.
Army specialists had initially been planning to cut into the bomb and perform a controlled explosion on Thursday, before taking the remainder of the device out to sea or to a military range for another detonation.
Specialists started the process by using a robot to cut the fuse and trigger at about 17:30 GMT on Thursday, but abandoned this when water from the cutting process destabilised part of the sand barrier.
A decision was then made to switch to a slow burn technique, which was being carried out when the device exploded.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk