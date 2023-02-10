Floral tributes left for Great Yarmouth murder victim

Floral tributes near Wellington Road, Great YarmouthMartin Barber/BBC
Floral tributes have been left near where a man was fatally stabbed in Great Yarmouth

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where a man was murdered.

Norfolk Police was called to Wellington Road on Great Yarmouth seafront just after 12:40 GMT on Wednesday and found a man, 23, with serious injuries.

He died at the scene and a murder investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made but police have issued a plea for people to stop sharing CCTV footage of the fatal stabbing on social media.

Detectives believe the victim was involved in a confrontation with another man on St Peter's Road

Flowers and candles have been left at the scene, with one note reading: "We didn't know you but our thoughts are with your family and loved ones. Another life taken too soon."

Detectives believe the victim was involved in a confrontation with another man on St Peter's Road.

Previously, the force said it was following "numerous leads".

No arrests have been made, police said

