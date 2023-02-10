Floral tributes left for Great Yarmouth murder victim
- Published
Floral tributes have been left at the scene where a man was murdered.
Norfolk Police was called to Wellington Road on Great Yarmouth seafront just after 12:40 GMT on Wednesday and found a man, 23, with serious injuries.
He died at the scene and a murder investigation is ongoing.
No arrests have been made but police have issued a plea for people to stop sharing CCTV footage of the fatal stabbing on social media.
Flowers and candles have been left at the scene, with one note reading: "We didn't know you but our thoughts are with your family and loved ones. Another life taken too soon."
Detectives believe the victim was involved in a confrontation with another man on St Peter's Road.
Previously, the force said it was following "numerous leads".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.