Norwich: Eaton Park parking charge proposals criticised
- Published
Proposals to bring in car parking charges at a popular city park would hit the "physical and mental wellbeing" of local people, a councillor has said.
Norwich City Council is looking at charging £2 for up to four hours at Eaton Park.
Lib Dem councillor Judith Lubbock said the plans were "unfair" for residents.
But Helen Mitchell, chair of the Friends of Eaton Park, has backed the plans, arguing people should be discouraged from driving to the park.
The Labour-controlled council said it was in a consultation process and no final decision had been taken.
A spokeswoman added the charge would add about £50,000 annually to the council's budget, which faces a shortfall of £6.2m in the next financial year.
Eaton Park, with its bandstand and pavilion, was opened in 1928.
Norwich historian and former council leader, George Nobbs, said: "The principal idea was to improve public health, with fresh air and sun, because Norwich was a very crowded city with people cramped together within the city walls."
Ms Lubbock, councillor for Eaton on the city council, said: "Parks are very good for people's mental wellbeing and their physical wellbeing, and so we don't want to put any barriers in front of people using parks."
She admitted, however, that local authority finances were being squeezed.
"Council budgets are being reduced and so are household budgets. I think [to introduce charges] at this particular time is very unfair," she said.
'Extremely difficult decisions'
But Ms Mitchell, of the Friends of Eaton Park, backs the charges and wants people to walk to the park or use public transport.
"People have started treating this place as an attraction in the middle of nowhere that you can only get to by car," she said.
"It is not charging to access a space. The park is free and many things in the park are free as well.
"The question is how people decide to get here and people have a choice."
Adam Giles, the Labour cabinet member responsible for parks, said: "As a council we are having to make some extremely difficult decisions because of the financial pressure we are facing.
"We take great pride in the parks we manage. We are lucky to have a number of fantastic, award-winning parks. For those that do have to park at Eaton Park, the proposed introduction of charging will help the council protect vital services for residents."
You can see more on this story on Politics East on BBC One on Sunday, 12 February at 10:00 GMT, with it also available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.
