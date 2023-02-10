Great Yarmouth: Work to defuse WW2 bomb continues
Bomb disposal experts are continuing work to defuse an unexploded World War Two device found in a Norfolk town.
The bomb was discovered on Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday.
A robot began cutting into it at about 17:30 GMT on Thursday and the BBC understands this work is still going on.
Hundreds of people asked to leave their properties have spent a third night away from their homes, with two shelters being set up.
The BBC understands there will be a meeting of Norfolk Resilience Forum's Strategic Coordination Group this morning to discuss the progress made overnight and the next steps.
The device - about 1m (3.2ft) long and weighing about 250kg (39st 5lbs) - was discovered by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare.
Police ordered the evacuation of 230 properties in a 200m (656ft) inner cordon around Bollard Quay.
Those inside an outer cordon, which spans between 200-400m (1,312ft), have also been "strongly advised" to go elsewhere.
A sand wall was built around the bomb and a detonation had been due to take place on Thursday.
But the Army's Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD) team found that a blast could potentially affect two gas main pipes and it went away to do further calculations.
On Thursday evening, the Army started the defusing process by using a robot to cut the fuse and trigger, after it was found they could "proceed without causing that damage", Norfolk Police said.
A controlled detonation of the fuse is now due to be carried out - and if successful, the remainder of the device will be moved out to sea or to a military range for another controlled explosion, the force added.
A surface to 2,000ft (610m) no-fly zone has been put in place.
Several road closures remain in place in the area.
Rest centres are open at St George's Theatre in King Street and at Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre on Magdalen Way, Gorleston.
People who require assistance with evacuation from the exclusion zone can call an emergency helpline on 01493 330369. Police said the number should not be used for general advice.
