Great Yarmouth: Murder probe police ask people not to share CCTV footage
Police are appealing for people to stop sharing CCTV footage of a fatal stabbing on social media.
Norfolk Police was called to Wellington Road on Great Yarmouth seafront just after 12:40 GMT on Wednesday and found a man, 23, with serious injuries.
He died at the scene and a murder investigation has begun.
Det Insp Dave McCormack said: "Behind this footage is real people - someone has lost their life and a family are left grieving."
Detectives believe the victim was involved in a confrontation with another man on St Peter's Road.
Det Insp Cormack said: "We're aware CCTV footage of the incident has been published online by a member of the public and is being shared on social media.
"We would ask people not to share this for obvious reasons."
He said the force was following "numerous leads" and asked any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Great Yarmouth Policing Commander Supt Nathan Clark said the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb on Southtown Road in the town had not affected the force's "ability to respond".
Speaking about the attack, he said: "We know this incident has caused concern among the local community, especially for such a level of violence to be used in the middle of a street during the day.
"I would like to reassure the public we are working hard behind the scenes to find the person or persons responsible, and we will keep people updated as the investigation progresses."
No arrests have been made and the weapon has not been found, the force said.
A small cordon remains in place on Wellington Road.
