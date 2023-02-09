Great Yarmouth: Experts prepare for controlled detonation of WW2 bomb
Bomb disposal experts are preparing to detonate a suspected unexploded World War Two device found in a Norfolk town.
The bomb was found on Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A controlled explosion is due to be carried out later before the device is moved out to sea for further detonation, police said.
Hundreds of homes have been evacuated with some residents spending a second night in a rest centre.
The device - about 2ft (0.6m) long and weighing about 250kg (39st 5lbs) - was discovered by a contractor working on the third crossing over the River Yare.
Police declared a major incident on Tuesday night after the "risk changed" and have since ordered people to evacuate about 230 properties in a 200m (656ft) inner cordon around Bollard Quay, with rest centres set up.
Those inside an outer cordon, which spans between 200-400m (1,312ft), have been "strongly advised" to go elsewhere.
The force said a "delicate and complicated operation" to make the bomb safe had continued into the early hours of Thursday.
A sand wall has been built around the device in Bollard Quay and Army disposal specialists had been "cutting into the bomb".
Once this work is complete, a controlled explosion will be carried out.
If that is successful, the remainder of the device will be moved out to sea for another controlled explosion, police said.
The cordons are due to remain in place until at least 11:00 GMT, but police have warned residents and businesses that this is a developing picture.
A surface to 2,000ft (610m) no-fly zone has also been put in place in the area Thursday evening.
Supt Nathan Clark said: "This is a very delicate, complicated, and dynamic situation and we do not underestimate the impact this is having on people's lives.
"This operation is now moving into the next phase. The police together will our partner agencies and the bomb disposal experts continue to work together to try to get this resolved as safely and as quickly as possible."
Several road closures are in place while the Army's Explosion Ordnance Device team remain at the scene.
Southtown Road is shut from its junction with Tollgate Road to Beccles Road.
William Adams Way and Tollgate Road are also closed, and Litchfield Road and Boundary Road are partially closed.
Rest centres remain open at St George's Theatre in King Street or the Mesh, Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre, Magdalen Way, Gorleston.
People who require assistance with evacuation from the exclusion zone can call an emergency helpline on 01493 330369. Police said the number should not be used for general advice.
