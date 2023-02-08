Great Yarmouth: Major incident declared over suspected WW2 device
Dozens of people have been forced to leave their homes after police declared a major incident following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.
The suspected World War Two device was found in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Norfolk Police said a 400m (1,312ft) cordon is expected to remain in place for 24 hours.
Residents in the affected area are "strongly advised" to leave their homes as a precaution, the force said.
The device - which police said was about about 2ft (0.6m) long and weighed about 250kg (551lb) - was discovered by a contractor working on the third river crossing over the River Yare.
Bomb disposal teams arrived at the site on Tuesday and the emergency services scaled up their response late in the evening after the "risk changed", police said.
Supt Nathan Clark said: "We had military experts come in and examine the device and advised that the exclusion zone needed to extend... this therefore caused more disruption for more households and more roads needed to be closed."
The army's Explosion Ordnance Device team remain at the scene and several road closures are in place.
Southtown Road is closed from its junction with Tollgate Road to Beccles Road.
Nearby Williams Adam Way and Tollgate Road are also closed and Litchfield Road and Boundary Road are partially closed.
Officers are asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area and said the disruption is due to continue into the morning.
'Need to leave'
The superintendent added that bomb disposal teams were "trying to work out the best way to resolve this" and there might be "a partial detonation of the device at the scene".
About 400 tonnes of sand is being brought in to absorb the shock of any potential blast.
"When members of the public see officers on cordons and are advised to move away from the exclusion zone, it's really important that they do," he said.
He added that evacuation may have to be extended further and that residents "really do need to leave" if they were advised to.
"Police will be there to make sure their homes are protected once they've left," he said.
"People really need to respond to that advice, nobody wants to be within the blast radius with the risk of shrapnel if there is a detonation."
Rest centres at St George's Theatre in King Street and Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre, in Magdalen Way, Gorleston have been opened for affected residents.
Those who spent the night in one of the centres have said they are not looking forward to another night away from home but knew it was necessary.
Billy Seaman, 62, arrived at the St George's centre with his dog Casper, and said he had "sat up most of the night".
"[But] it's definitely safer here, the size of that bomb, it makes you wonder what could happen," he said.
Liza Humphrey, 52, arrived at about 17:00 in the clothes she is still wearing this morning.
She said she had to be escorted back to her home last night to collect some important medical equipment and was "very worried" going back inside the exclusion zone.
Ch Insp Matt Dyson said: "We appreciate the measures put in place for people's safety will cause some disruption however public safety is paramount and we would advise people these restrictions will be in place overnight and into tomorrow.
"Rest centres have been opened and officers along with staff from the borough council are visiting homes to check and identify any vulnerable people who need assistance."
People who require assistance with evacuation from the exclusion zone can call an emergency helpline on 01493 330369. The police have said that this number should not be used for general advice.
