Great Yarmouth: Major incident declared over suspected WW2 device
Rest centres have been set up in a town after police declared a major incident with the discovery of an unexploded bomb.
The suspected World War Two device was found in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Norfolk Police said a 400m (1,312ft) cordon is expected to remain in place for 24 hours.
Residents in the affected area are "strongly advised" to leave their homes as a precaution, the force said.
The device was discovered by a contractor working on the third river crossing over the River Yare.
Bomb disposal teams arrived at the site on Tuesday and the emergency services scaled up their response late in the evening.
The army's Explosion Ordnance Device team remain at the scene and several road closures are in place.
Southtown Road is closed from its junction with Tollgate Road to Beccles Road.
Nearby Williams Adam Way and Tollgate Road are also closed and Litchfield Road and Boundary Road are partially closed.
Officers are asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area and said the disruption is due to continue into the morning.
Rest centres at the Georges Theatre in King Street and Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre, in Magdalen Way, Gorleston have been opened for affected residents.
Ch Insp Matt Dyson said: "Our priority will always be the safety of the public and we're working alongside our partners and taking advice from army experts around cordons while work continues to safely resolve the incident.
"We appreciate the measures put in place for people's safety will cause some disruption however public safety is paramount and we would advise people these restrictions will be in place overnight and into tomorrow.
"Rest centres have been opened and officers along with staff from the borough council are visiting homes to check and identify any vulnerable people who need assistance."
