Olympic shot putter Sophie McKinna's kit stolen from outside home
- Published
An Olympic shot putter said she is "gutted" after her equipment was stolen from her car ahead of a crucial championship.
Sophie McKinna, from Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, said two custom-made shot puts were taken from outside her home overnight on Monday.
The 28-year-old urged thieves to leave them near a police station ahead of the UK Indoor Championships this month.
"It couldn't be worse timing," she said.
"The only person they're of use to is me. It's really mindless - it just blows my mind."
If anyone has any information please contact me or @NorfolkPolice @EDP24 @GYMercury pic.twitter.com/Q2fAm4DjMm— Sophie Mckinna (@sophiemac10) February 7, 2023
McKinna, who is on an extended sabbatical from her work as a Norfolk Police custody officer, said she trained twice a day six times a week.
She said she was worried how the theft would affect her schedule and performance going into the UK Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham on 18 and 19 February.
McKinna became the first British woman in 36 years to reach a world shot put final in 2019, and competed in the Tokyo Olympics.
She is now hoping to qualify for the European Championships in Madrid ahead of the international event in August and was also training to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024.
"I was very, very upset about it," said McKinna.
"I train at the Wellesley ground in Great Yarmouth and I've always been an advocate for the town, so this is a real kick in the teeth.
"There's been a spate of local burglaries and I just feel so sorry for everyone."
The athlete said the custom-made shot puts, which were in an Adidas holdall, had been imported from Japan and cost about £750 each, but most of that was for their delivery.
She said the value of the metal would be virtually nothing.
McKinna said the local community had been rallying around and a social media post had already gained hundreds of likes.
She added that her grandad, former Norwich City manager Dave Stringer - who helped her train every day - was "devastated".
"He understands how important it is for me," she said.
Norfolk Police confirmed they were investigating the theft and urged anyone with information to contact them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk