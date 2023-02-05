Man dies after van crashes into tree in Hainford

B1354 Old Church RoadGoogle
The collision happened on Old Church Road in Hainford, police say

A man has died after a van crashed into a tree.

The crash happened on Old Church Road in Hainford near to the junction with Buxton Road, at about 05:40 GMT, Norfolk Police said.

The driver of the silver Vauxhall Combo van, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.

The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

