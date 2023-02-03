Norfolk woman accused of trying to hire hitman after fling ended
- Published
A mother-of-five accused of trying to hire a hitman after a romantic fling ended has been described in court as "unstable and untrustworthy".
Helen Hewlett, 43, from King's Lynn in Norfolk, used a secret website called The Online Killers Market, Norwich Crown Court heard.
The court heard Ms Hewlett shared the details of a colleague who had ended a brief fling.
She denies soliciting murder and stalking.
Ms Hewlett was arrested after police linked her to payments of about £17,000 that were made to the website, the court heard.
'Need someone killed'
The jury was told Ms Hewlett had placed an order stating "need someone killed in Norfolk", adding it was "vital it looks like an accident".
Marti Blair, the prosecuting barrister, said in her closing speech that the evidence suggested Ms Hewlett was "unstable and untrustworthy".
She told the jury the website was "not an obvious place to vent".
Defending, Matthew McNiff said the site was a "mechanism" so that Ms Hewlett could feel like she was being heard.
He told the jury the colleague "wanted to frame her as the mad woman trying to pursue him" but said "he hasn't been honest".
The trial continues.
