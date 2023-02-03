Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach log flume demolition work starts
Work has begun to dismantle a 33-year-old log flume ride in a seaside town.
The decision to close the ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach was taken due to its high running costs, its owners said.
Albert Jones from the attraction said it made up 20% of the whole site's energy bill and it had to "move with the times".
He said it had been a "good ride" enjoyed by thousands of people but it had "come to the end of its day".
A number of its carriages were auctioned off with £5,685.72 being shared to six local charities.
Due to the increase in energy bills Mr Jones said the Pleasure Beach had to "look at every bill now ... the cost of rides, the cost to run, the staff you need, ongoing maintenance, and health and safety".
He said the final decision had come after they had to consider replacing the salt water used on the ride with a fresh water filtration system and, when corrosion was found in the station, a "small fortune" would have had to be spent on updating it.
"Everything has a lifespan and it's come to the end of its life," he said.
He said it was called a "monstrosity" when it opened in 1989, but "it's been a good ride - many thousands have enjoyed it".
He said it would be replaced with a new ride, but could not confirm what it would be.
The company would "continue to invest and bring in new attractions", he added.
