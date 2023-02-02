Boy arrested after Walsingham village hall destroyed in fire
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a village hall.
The boy was taken in for questioning by Norfolk Police following the fire at the hall in Walsingham.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called out to the blaze in Wells Road on Monday afternoon.
The boy has been released under investigation while officers make further inquiries, police said.
No one was injured in the fire.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.